House Bill Includes Enhanced Deduction for Seniors

House Republicans delivered on fulfilling President Donald Trump's desire for no taxes on Social Security benefits … sort of.

The "one, big, beautiful bill" that the House passed early Thursday morning does not explicitly eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. However, H.R. 1 does include an "enhanced deduction for seniors."

"President Trump promised no taxes on Social Security – and in this bill we deliver, low and middle income seniors on Social Security will now have their tax liability erased with an increase in their standard deduction," Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said during House debate on the bill.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during Thursday's briefing whether the bill delivers on Trump's campaign promise of no Social Security taxes.

"Well, this bill did address taxes for our seniors," Leavitt said in response to a question by Newsmax's Mike Carter. "It actually allows them to take off significant money from their Social Security payments, get more money back, I should say, put more money in their pockets for various reasons. So, this bill delivers on that promise. That's the view of the White House."

The legislation, which moves on to the Senate, provides an extra standard deduction of up to $4,000 per individual age 65 and over from 2025 to 2028. The amount is reduced for married seniors filing jointly with modified adjusted gross income of $150,000 and for those earning $75,000.

After the bill's passage, Smith released a statement saying, "We are delivering President Trump's promise of no tax on tips, overtime, auto loan interest, and tax relief for seniors which will put more money in the pockets of millions of Americans every year."

In July, then-candidate Trump pledged tax cuts for older Americans, posting on Truth Social that "SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!"

The challenge, though, is that taxes on Social Security benefits help to pay for the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.