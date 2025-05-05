House to Vote on Making 'Gulf of America' Official

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill that would permanently rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America," further cementing President Donald Trump's executive order that began the proposed renaming on his first day in office, Spectrum News reported.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a Trump ally, would require that all federal references to the body of water stretching along the southeastern U.S. coastline — from Florida to Texas — be updated to reflect the new name. This includes laws, maps, regulations, documents, and other government records.

The body of water borders five U.S. states — Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas — and extends southward to Mexico and Cuba.

The proposed legislation directs the secretary of the interior to oversee the renaming. Under the bill, federal agencies would have 180 days to revise any materials containing the name "Gulf of Mexico."

Trump first announced the name change through an executive order on his first day in office in January. That order instructed the interior secretary to "take all appropriate actions" to rename the Gulf. Codifying the move through legislation would prevent a future president from reversing it by executive action.

"NEXT WEEK, my Gulf of America Act will make its way to the House Floor!" Greene wrote in a post on X over the weekend. "It's time to codify President Trump's executive order into law. It's OUR gulf, let's make the name permanent!"

The House Rules Committee examined the bill on Monday afternoon before it was forwarded to the full chamber for discussion and a vote.

At the time of the executive order, the White House described the waterway as an "integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America."

Following Trump's directive, companies and platforms began updating their content. Google Maps now displays "Gulf of America" to users in the United States, while those in Mexico continue to see the traditional name. Internationally, results vary, with some regions seeing both names.

The Associated Press, however, has resisted adopting the new terminology. The White House and the AP have clashed over the agency's continued use of "Gulf of Mexico," sparking a broader debate about naming conventions and global recognition.

The AP has stated that it continues to use the original name to maintain clarity and consistency for international readers, noting that the body of water is still widely recognized worldwide as the Gulf of Mexico.

At a Cabinet meeting last week, the Trump administration underscored its commitment to the name change. Officials were seated at a long table, each place setting marked with a hat reading "Gulf of America."