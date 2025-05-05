WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. gulf | oil | output | geopolitical | tariffs

US Gulf Oil Output Could Reach 2.4 Million Bpd

US Gulf Oil Output Could Reach 2.4 Million Bpd
Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum, talks in a panel during the ADIPEC, Oil and Energy exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Kamran Jebreili/AP/2023 file)

Monday, 05 May 2025 01:01 PM EDT

The Gulf of America can continue growing oil output even amid geopolitical volatility not seen in decades, oil and gas industry leaders said Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's global tariff announcements have since last month contributed to a decline in oil prices and fears of an economic downturn, making it more difficult for oil producers to follow his call of "drill, baby, drill."

"We've never been in a situation where we have so much geopolitical volatility," said Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub, during a panel discussion at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston Monday.

Despite the oil price oscillations, which according to experts come mainly from the shale industry and not from offshore, oil leaders expressed confidence the Trump administration would remove obstacles to help grow production.

Oil output from the U.S. Gulf could reach up to 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the current level of roughly 1.8 million bpd, said Erik Milito, head of the U.S. National Ocean Industries Association.

Advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, are also helping production, executives said.

"We're seeing that today with the projects that are coming online, highly sophisticated projects that are overcoming a lot of the challenges that we saw 20 years ago," Milito said.

The Trump administration plans to hold a lease sale for the U.S. Gulf in June as planned by the former administration of President Joe Biden.

That will be critical because shale oil production will eventually plateau and begin to decline, making it important to grow offshore exploration, Hollub said.

"We have to find a way to get more out of the Gulf of Mexico, and that's got to happen in a big way," she said.

Offshore production from the U.S. Gulf accounts for about 15% of total U.S. crude output.

In addition to geopolitical uncertainty, industry leaders pointed to inflation as another challenge facing the sector.

"We are challenging our local suppliers and challenging our international suppliers... on cost," said Magda Chambriard, CEO of Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Gulf of America can continue growing oil output even amid geopolitical volatility not seen in decades, oil and gas industry leaders said Monday.
u.s. gulf, oil, output, geopolitical, tariffs
335
2025-01-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved