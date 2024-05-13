Woman Found Living in Store Rooftop Sign For a Year

A woman was found illegally living in the rooftop sign of a grocery store in Michigan and had been there for about a year, NBC News reported, citing authorities.

Police in Midland were notified about the woman living in the small space that hosts the Family Fare supermarket's sign last month after workers on the roof found her there.

The workers saw "an extension cord leading from one of the rooftop units to this particular sign where she had been living," Midland Police Department spokesperson Brennon Warren told USA Today.

The space inside the sign was 10 to 15 feet long, five feet wide and about 8 feet tall at its highest point, according to the police.

"We made contact with her and she was advised she was not allowed to live there," Warren told NBC News. "She was formally trespassed from the store and was provided with information on services within our area [to help her], however, she did not wish for any of those."

In the small space, the woman had flooring, a computer, a desk, a printer, a coffee maker, and a pantry of food, according to the police.

She left without incident wand as not formally charged for living in the space, police said, adding that she had been living there for about a year.

It was unclear how she had been getting up and down from the roof so often.

Warren told USA Today that a Midland resident called the woman the "Rooftop Ninja" due to her living in the sign without being detected for so long.