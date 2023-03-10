Hochul: Abortion Pill Legal in N.Y., So Sell

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Friday on CNN that drug stores that limit the distribution of abortion pills would suffer "consequences" if they try to limit distribution in her state.

The Democratic governor's comments arrived one week after Walgreens told Politico that it would stop distributing mifepristone, a drug used with misoprostol to terminate pregnancies, in 21 states.

Walgreens' decision appeared to be connected to a Feb. 1 letter by the Republican attorneys general of 20 of those states. Several, including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, do not bar abortion.

"Basically, pharmacies have become the new battleground ever since women's rights were stripped in the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June," Hochul said while appearing on "CNN This Morning" with host Don Lemon.

"So we want to make sure we send a pre-emptive message that ... if they try to suspend the distribution of this important drug to women in the state of New York, there will be consequences."

Hochul also said that pharmacies should consider the concerns of states like New York, where the "rights" to have an abortion at any stage and obtain mifepristone by mail "are protected."

At the start of the segment, Lemon read a Thursday letter by Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James urging Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS to keep distributing abortion pills in their state.

On the West Coast, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone a step further than Hochul. He revealed Wednesday that the state would pull back its renewal of a $54 million contract with Walgreens over its recent move.

"California will not stand by as corporations cave to extremists and cut off critical access to reproductive care and freedom," explained Newsom, a Democrat. "California is on track to be the fourth largest economy in the world, and we will leverage our market power to defend the right to choose."