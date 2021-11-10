Rep. Devin Nunes: Russia 'Hoax' a Narrative 'Paid for' by Clinton Campaign

The latest indictment from special counsel John Durham shows that Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid ''avatars'' to concoct a Russian collusion ''hoax'' against then-candidate Donald Trump, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on Newsmax.

''This was their narrative,'' Nunes told Wednesday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' ''They paid for it.''

The indictment of Igor Danchenko shows the Clinton campaign was paying for someone to spread a narrative of Trump as an asset of Russia, but having done so with information that originated with the Clinton campaign itself, according to Nunes.

''I guess the best way to put it there could be they were just avatars,'' Nunes told Bolling of Danchenko and dossier author Christopher Steele, a former MI6 British intelligence agent.

''They needed somebody so that they could say, 'oh, we have a former MI6 James Bond guy' on one hand, ooh, he's talking to a Russian national with Russian contacts.' That's where it all stopped, though, because Steele wasn't James Bond. This guy was just getting paid to do a job, to put his signature on something.

''It was the Clinton people feeding this in, and then the FBI knew about this. They knew none of these guys were reliable and they presented it to the FISA court, and therein lies the problem.''

Nunes has been on the front lines of outing the origins of the Russia narrative and Durham is doing the deep dive to expose it all, he added to Bolling.

''We knew it was completely made up,'' he said. ''We knew the FBI was in on it. We knew the Clinton campaign was in on it. We have built a circumstantial case for that. What Durham has now done is he's been able to bring in email, phone calls, communications, payments and put all this together.''

Nunes said Durham has to expose these Democrats for the damage they paid for and orchestrated against the elected president.

''I doubt that the Democrats in this country are ever going take responsibility for this hoax that they've hoisted on the American people for years,'' Bolling continued.

''Durham continues to have a huge responsibility on his shoulders, because if he doesn't get to the bottom of this, every day that goes by, the American people are losing trust in our own Department of Justice and the FBI.''

This kind of conspiracy in an election will have long lasting ''repercussions'' on our democracy, Nunes concluded.

''It's unhealthy for a democratic republic, and quite frankly, it leads to instability,'' he said. ''And I think that's the overall concern here: that if Durham is not able to track all these guys down and put them in jail, it's going to be seen as, I mean it already is, the biggest scandal in political history, and has long-lasting repercussions.''

