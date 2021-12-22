Santorum to Newsmax: 'Russian Collusion Hoax' Started 'Rigging of 2020 Election'

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa, told Newsmax Wednesday that the investigation into the origins of the “Russian collusion” hoax where Democrats claimed the 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump colluded with Russian operatives to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton, was the starting point of “rigging the 2020 election” by tainting the Trump presidency for years with a baseless claim.

“This is where the rigging of the of the 2020 election really started,” Santorum said during “Spicer & Co.” Wednesday. “It started with this false narrative and tainted the entire Trump presidency with it.”

Santorum was commenting on the recent news that the investigation of Special Counsel John Durham into the beginning of the hoax could be calling campaign staffers of former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to testify at the trials of those he has indicted for fabricating evidence and lying to the FISA Court to allow the wiretapping of Trump associate Carter Page, and others in the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Trump Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham in October 2020 to investigate “certain matters related to the 2016 presidential election campaigns,” according to the Department of Justice website.

So far, the investigation indicted Russian national Igor Danchenko with five counts of lying to the F.B.I. about the sources he used in creating “company reports” that led to the FISA warrants being issued to spy on the Trump campaign during the election in 2016.

Durham has also indicted Washington, D.C., attorney Michael Sussmann with making false statements to the F.B.I. about an alleged “secret channel” of communications between the Trump campaign and a Russian bank that also proved to be untrue.

According to the agency, Durham’s investigation has cost about $4 million so far.

“It's taken a lot longer than I'd hoped,” Santorum said. “And I think most people hope for Durham to get this case rolling, but it looks like he's finally got some traction.”

Santorum said the path the investigation is leading is “dangerous stuff,” with the possibility that the Clinton campaign worked with Russian agents and financed the materials used by the F.B.I. to spy on a presidential campaign candidate.

“This is dangerous stuff and the fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign clearly, according to the indictments, was involved in the (Christopher Steele) dossier, and involved in pitching it to the authorities. This is this is serious stuff.”

