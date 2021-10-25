×
Tags: hiker | colorado | mountains

Lost Hiker Ignores Rescuers' Calls Because of Unknown Number

Lost Hiker Ignores Rescuers' Calls Because of Unknown Number
( Rafael Abdrakhmanov | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 25 October 2021 09:57 PM

A hiker lost on a Colorado mountain ignored calls coming from rescuers because the hiker didn’t know who the phone number belonged to.

Lake County Search and Rescue said that the person was reported missing after they did not return from an October 18th expedition on Mount Elbert, the state’s highest peak. 

Authorities said that search crews canvassed the area the next day but couldn’t find the hiker, and then the team tried to call the hiker but couldn’t reach them.

The New York Post reports that the hiker wandered off the trail, and after 24 hours lost, found the way out and finally got to their car, not knowing that a search team had been looking for them. Rescuers wrote on Facebook that “[T]he subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn’t recognize the number. If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a [search and rescue] team trying to confirm you’re safe!”

Newsfront
Monday, 25 October 2021 09:57 PM
