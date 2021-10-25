Jeff Bezos to Launch Business Park in Space

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday announced it would be opening a business park in space.

According to documents obtained by The Hill, Blue Origin indicated it was working with Boeing and Sierra Space to develop a commercial space park known as "Orbital Reef."

The company stated that the low-earth orbit facility would be a "mixed use business park" with plans to launch in the second half of the decade.

"Orbital Reef will provide anyone with the opportunity to establish their own address on orbit. This unique destination will offer research, industrial, international, and commercial customers the cost competitive end-to-end services they need including space transportation and logistics, space habitation, equipment accommodation, and operations including onboard crew," the company's statement read.

"Seasoned space agencies, high-tech consortia, sovereign nations without space programs, media and travel companies, funded entrepreneurs and sponsored inventors, and future-minded investors all have a place on Orbital Reef."

The Blue Origin space station is expected to hold roughly 10 people at a time, approximately the same amount as the International Space Station.

Recently, Blue Origin's new Shepard spacecraft carried famed "Star Trek" actor William Shatner into space.