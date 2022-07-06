Accused Parade Shooter's Parents Call Killings 'Terrible Tragedy' for All

The parents of accused Highland Park parade shooter Robert "Bobby" Crimo III have issued a statement, through their attorney, calling the shootings a "terrible tragedy" for "many families," their own included.

"We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody," the parents said in a statement released by Greenberg on Twitter on Tuesday.

Greenberg said in a subsequent tweet that ​​Crimo's parents "request that all respect their privacy as they try to sort thru this tragedy."

The attorney on Tuesday announced that Crimo's parents had retained his firm to represent them, reports WGN-TV in Chicago. He also clarified on Twitter that he is only representing the couple and not the alleged shooter, who he said is being legally represented by attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman.

Crimo, 21, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday and according to Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, dozens of more charges will be sought.

He also said prosecutors will ask a judge on Wednesday to hold Crimo without bail.

If convicted of the murder charges, Crimo will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, he said. Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011.

According to officials, Crimo legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, even after police were called to his home twice in 2019 after he threatened violence and suicide.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Crimo had used a rifle "similar to an AR-15" to fire more than 70 rounds from a spot on top of a commercial building into the crowd who had gathered for the Highland Park Independence Day parade, killing seven and injuring dozens more.