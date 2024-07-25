WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harvey weinstein | hospital | covid-19 | pneumonia

Weinstein Back in Hospital With COVID, Pneumonia

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 10:24 PM EDT

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is back in a New York City hospital after contracting COVID-19 and double pneumonia, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The former Hollywood movie mogul was transferred from Rikers Island to the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday night, his spokesperson said, according to the Post.

"We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment," spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said in a statement.

A judge last week tentatively scheduled Weinstein's planned retrial on rape and sexual assault charges to begin Nov. 12.

Bellevue is the same hospital where Weinstein was receiving care in May, but he was returned to Rikers after reports emerged that Weinstein was being treated to special amenities such as a phone, private bathroom, and TV.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is back in a New York City hospital after contracting COVID-19 and double pneumonia, the New York Post reported Thursday.
harvey weinstein, hospital, covid-19, pneumonia
165
2024-24-25
Thursday, 25 July 2024 10:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved