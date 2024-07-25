Weinstein Back in Hospital With COVID, Pneumonia

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is back in a New York City hospital after contracting COVID-19 and double pneumonia, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The former Hollywood movie mogul was transferred from Rikers Island to the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday night, his spokesperson said, according to the Post.

"We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment," spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said in a statement.

A judge last week tentatively scheduled Weinstein's planned retrial on rape and sexual assault charges to begin Nov. 12.

Bellevue is the same hospital where Weinstein was receiving care in May, but he was returned to Rikers after reports emerged that Weinstein was being treated to special amenities such as a phone, private bathroom, and TV.