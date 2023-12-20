Report: Fresh Allegations of Plagiarism by Harvard's Gay

Allegations that Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized continue to surface, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The publication wrote that on Tuesday, Harvard received a 37-page complaint outlining over 40 possible instances of plagiarism. The Free Beacon "independently verified" the allegations. The identity of the person who submitted the complaint was kept under wraps for fear of retaliation.

The complaint was sent to Harvard's research integrity officer, Stacey Springs, and other outlets. Springs, however, has not released any known statements as of Wednesday.

The editorial board of The Boston Globe called for Harvard to set the record straight on whether Gay plagiarized scores of works, writing: "The rest of American higher education looks to Harvard for guidance on academic norms. With that leadership role in mind, the university should clear away the uncertainty over how it has applied its plagiarism policies to President Claudine Gay's past academic work and state clearly whether several of her papers ran afoul of the rules it expects students and professors to follow — or not."