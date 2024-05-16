House Panel: Harvard Ignored Input on Antisemitism

An investigation by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce revealed Thursday that there were major flaws in Harvard University's response to campus antisemitism.

A 42-page update of the committee's investigation, released by Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., showed that significant recommendations by Harvard's Antisemitism Advisory Group (AAG) on steps the university should take to address campus antisemitism were never made public or implemented.

Then-President Claudine Gay created the advisory group after Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7 in southern Israel.

The investigation revealed the AAG found antisemitic harassment to be a significant problem at Harvard and that five of the AAG's eight members threatened to resign just 13 days after the group's first meeting over concerns regarding the inadequacy of Harvard's actions. The committee said the findings are based on documents produced in response to a Feb. 16 subpoena, as well as the committee's March 18 transcribed interview with AAG member Dr. Dara Horn.

"The committee's report proves that former President Gay and Harvard's leadership propped up the university's Antisemitism Advisory Group all for show," Foxx said in a news release. "This shocking revelation reveals an inner look at how dysfunctional Harvard's administration is and the deep-seated moral rot that clouds its judgement."

The committee found that in December, the AAG presented Harvard "with a robust set of significant recommendations on combating antisemitism," but they were never made public and have yet to be implemented.

The recommendations included "zero tolerance" of classroom disruptions; protecting shared learning environments; holding student organizations accountable for adhering to university rules; countering antisemitic speech; reviewing the academic rigor of classes and programs with antisemitic content; reviewing Harvard's Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging's inadequacy in addressing antisemitism; increasing intellectual diversity; and investigating the potential influence of "dark money" from Iran, Qatar, and associates of terrorist groups on campus.

"The goals and steps outlined [by the AAG] are meaningful recommendations that would have had a substantial impact on Harvard's antisemitism problem had they been implemented," the report stated. "Unfortunately, Harvard's leaders failed to follow the roadmap drawn for them by their own chosen experts."

The release of the report came two days after Harvard Interim President Alan Garber negotiated an end to an anti-Israel campus tent encampment. Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine reportedly agreed to end the encampment after Garber's administration agreed to reinstate at least 22 students from involuntary leaves of absence and offered protesters a meeting with members of the university's governing boards about divesting in business that profit from Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The University is grateful for the important work of the Antisemitism Advisory Group," Harvard spokesman Jason Newton wrote in an email to Newsmax. "Harvard has and will continue to be unequivocal — in our words and actions — that antisemitism is not and will not be tolerated on our campus.

"It is disappointing to see selective excerpts from internal documents, shared in good faith, released in this manner, offering an incomplete and inaccurate view of Harvard’s overall efforts to combat antisemitism last fall and in the months since. Our community and our leaders will continue to take actions to combat antisemitism and to protect and support our Jewish students, staff, and faculty."