Harris Challenges Trump to Dueling Cognitive Tests

Vice President Kamala Harris says she would take a cognitive test and challenged Donald Trump to do the same after the former president said the Democrat presidential nominee had a low IQ.

"Sure, I would challenge him to take the same one," Harris said when asked by CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell over the weekend whether she'd take a cognitive test.

"This is what he has resorted to, and I think he actually is increasingly unstable and unhinged and has resorted to name calling because he actually has no plan for the American people."

Trump earlier this month called on Harris to take and "pass a test on cognitive stamina and agility."

He alleged at the time, "She is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions."

Some of Trump's supporters have done the same.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Harris "low IQ," in his remarks on stage at Madison Square Garden and actor Mel Gibson stated Harris has the IQ "of a fence post."

Harris told CBS many of Trump's former aides have spoken out against him in recent weeks.

"Don't take it from me, listen to the people who know him best," Harris said. "His former chiefs of staff. Most recently, 4-star Marine Gen. John Kelly. Listen to two former secretaries of defense who worked for him, listen to his national security adviser, listen to his vice president, who have all, in one way or another, said he is unfit to be president again, should never be president again, and is dangerous."