Harris Campaign Has COVID Vaccine Mandate in Place

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is requiring that anybody working on her team or applying for employment be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even while mandated vaccines have been abandoned by nearly all businesses and institutions in the United States.

A job posting for a senior designer in Wilmington, Delaware, states that "Harris for President requires all employees to be 'up to date' on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law," reports The New York Post Saturday.

People seeking "reasonable accommodation" on the provision must plead their case to the campaign's human resources department, the Post notes.

Other postings on her website indicate the vaccine mandate rules apply to all jobs offered to work with the Democratic National Committee as well.

According to the CDC, being up-to-date means a person must have gotten the latest vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax.

Such mandates were commonplace at the height of the pandemic and shortly after, with proof required to eat in restaurants, travel by plane, and more, but for the most part are not in place anymore.

"Although Harris claims to support science, the requirement is anti-science," Dr. Vinayak Prasad, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California San Francisco, commented. "It suggests the campaign is still catering to the most irrational voices out there."