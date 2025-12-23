Wyoming Rep. Hageman Launches Run for US Senate

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., announced Tuesday that she is running for the state's U.S. Senate seat in 2026, seeking to succeed Cynthia Lummis, who said she will not seek a second term and will retire when her term ends in January 2027.

In a campaign launch video, Hageman highlighted her record during her first term in Congress and aligned herself closely with President Donald Trump and his "America First" agenda.

"President Trump's America First movement made it popular to say you want to Make America Great Again, and he continues to deliver on that promise," Hageman said in a statement. "It would be a great honor to keep advancing the 'America First' agenda in the Senate, as it has been in the House."

Hageman, a 63-year-old attorney and political newcomer elected to the House in 2022, rose to national prominence after defeating then-Rep. Liz Cheney in a lopsided Republican primary.

Cheney's standing in Wyoming collapsed after she voted to impeach Trump and became a leading figure in the House investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protests.

In her announcement, Hageman also praised Lummis for her "distinguished and admirable service," saying the senator "leaves a legacy of over four decades of principled, conservative leadership."

"In the House, as I did in my private law practice, I have fought every day for the constitutional rights of every individual citizen and to protect the sovereignty of this nation," Hageman said. "As I announce my candidacy to continue to represent Wyoming, now as a United States Senator, I humbly ask the voters for their support."

Wyoming's statewide election calendar lists the primary for Aug. 18 and the general election for Nov. 3. The only other candidate announced in the GOP primary is military veteran Jimmy Skovgard.