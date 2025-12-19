Wyo. Sen. Lummis Won't Seek Reelection

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., known for her advocacy for bitcoin, announced Friday she will not seek reelection.

Lummis, who was elected in 2020, made the announcement on social media.

"It's an incredible honor to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate, and throughout my time here, Wyoming has been my one-and-only priority," Lummis wrote.

"Deciding not to run for reelection does represent a change of heart for me, but in the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall I've come to accept that I do not have six more years in me," the 71-year-old Lummis said.

"I am a devout legislator, but I feel like a sprinter in a marathon. The energy required doesn't match up."

Lummis said she was honored to have the support of President Donald Trump and to work together with him for the people of Wyoming.

"I look forward to continuing this partnership and throwing all my energy into bringing important legislation to his desk in 2026 and into retaining commonsense Republican control of the U.S. Senate," Lummis said.

Known by some as the "Crypto Queen," the Wyoming senator has positioned herself as one of the Senate's most vocal backers of cryptocurrency and digital assets.

She worked on a bipartisan crypto bill that dealt with stablecoins that became law last summer and is working on a larger crypto regulatory bill advocated by the industry.

Lummis also proposed legislation earlier this year aimed at protecting artificial intelligence companies from certain liability lawsuits if they meet disclosure requirements.

Alex Latcham, the senior director of the Senate Leadership Fund, praised Lummis in a statement.

"We sincerely thank Senator Cynthia Lummis for her dedicated service to the people of Wyoming and congratulate her on a well-deserved retirement," Latcham said.

"Senator Lummis' strong conservative record is unquestioned, and her list of accomplishments includes ensuring that the United States is the world leader in digital currencies and energy production."

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., is considering running for Lummis' seat and could announce her candidacy next month, Politico reported, citing two people.

"Senator Lummis has been a trailblazer for Wyoming and has been key in educating other members of Congress, including other Republicans, about what life is like in our Western states," Hageman said in a statement.

"She knew that to do what's right for our people, she had to first make sure folks in D.C. knew how their actions would affect us out west," Hageman added.

Whomever receives the Republican nomination will be the overwhelming favorite in the deep-red state, where Democrats have been blown out by double digits in the last 13 Senate elections.