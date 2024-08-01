WATCH TV LIVE

Bomb That Killed Hamas Leader Planted Months Ago

Thursday, 01 August 2024 03:42 PM EDT

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran this week with an explosive device hidden months ago inside a heavily guarded guesthouse where he was staying, the New York Times reported.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran for the presidential inauguration, had previously stayed in the compound, allegedly used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for secret meetings and housing prominent guests.

Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for the assassination, according to The Associated Press.

Five Middle Eastern officials told the Times that the explosive device was placed in the room where Haniyeh was staying around two months ago and was set off on Wednesday after his presence was confirmed.

The bomb was detonated remotely.

Haniyeh, who had led Hamas' political office in Qatar, was a top negotiator in the cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas, according to the Times.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. had not received advance knowledge of the assassination plot.

"First, this is something we were not aware of or involved in," Blinken said. "It's very hard to speculate, and I've learned over many years never to speculate on the impact one event may have on something else. So, I can't tell you what this means. 

"I can tell you that the imperative of getting a ceasefire," in Gaza, "the importance that that has for everyone, remains," he said.

The Middle Eastern officials said planning for the assassination took months and required extensive surveillance of the compound.

The attack prompted threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


