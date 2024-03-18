×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | gaza | war | israel | commander | marwan issa | airstrike

WH: Israel Airstrikes Kill No. 3 Hamas Commander

By    |   Monday, 18 March 2024 10:45 PM EDT

Hamas' third-highest commander, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

"Israel has made significant progress against Hamas. They've broken a significant number of Hamas battalions [and] killed thousands of Hamas fighters including senior commanders. Hamas' number three, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week," Sullivan said, according to The Hill. Sullivan went on to note that other high-ranking Hamas leaders "are in hiding — likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) last week claimed that Issa, the deputy of Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military division, was involved in the planning of Oct. 7.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hamas' third-highest-ranking commander, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.
hamas, gaza, war, israel, commander, marwan issa, airstrike, killed
114
2024-45-18
Monday, 18 March 2024 10:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved