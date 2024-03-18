WH: Israel Airstrikes Kill No. 3 Hamas Commander

Hamas' third-highest commander, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

"Israel has made significant progress against Hamas. They've broken a significant number of Hamas battalions [and] killed thousands of Hamas fighters including senior commanders. Hamas' number three, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week," Sullivan said, according to The Hill. Sullivan went on to note that other high-ranking Hamas leaders "are in hiding — likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) last week claimed that Issa, the deputy of Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military division, was involved in the planning of Oct. 7.