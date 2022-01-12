Hamas Claims to Have Caught Israeli 'Killer Dolphin' Spy

Hamas claims it has captured an armed Israeli “killer dolphin” spy off the coast of Gaza, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

In a video posted online, the Palestinian organization's military wing said one of its naval combat units had captured the hostile aquatic operative while at sea.

According to the video, Hamas’ naval unit was chased by the alleged Israeli intelligence agent, which was wearing a conical harness equipped with weapons.

Hamas spokesperson Abu Hamza said in the video that the dolphin was found by one of the group's fighters.

Though Israel has a fleet of 'dolphin-class' submarines, Hamas' video made it clear that the group was referring to the mammal, not the boats.

Footage of a harness loaded with a spear gun-like weapon was shown in the video, which was allegedly taken from the captured spy, according to the Daily Mail.

If the allegations are accurate, Israel would not be the only country to have trained marine mammals to perform tasks.

According to PBS, the U.S. Navy had a marine mammal program beginning in 1960 and trained dolphins, beluga whales, sea lions and other marine mammals to perform various underwater tasks, including delivering equipment to divers underwater, locating and retrieving lost objects, guarding boats and submarines, and doing underwater surveillance using a camera held in their mouths.

At one point during the 1980's, the U.S. program had over 100 dolphins, as well as numerous sea lions and beluga whales, and an operating budget of $8 million dollars, according to the report.

This is not the first time Hamas has claimed Israel's intelligence agency Mossad is using dolphins to spy. The group said it captured one of the alleged secret agents in August 2015.

At the time, Israeli media outlets reported that the aquatic mammal was found with spy equipment, including a remote control, camera and a harpoon-like weapon thought capable of killing, or severely injuring someone.

Arabic media outlet Al-Quds, which broke the story in 2015, said that the dolphin had been “stripped of its will” and turned into “a murderer” by Israeli security forces.

Though it was brought ashore and examined, no photos of the alleged marine spy were released.

Israel has not yet responded to the most recent allegations.