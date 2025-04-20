Success of Religious App Hallow — 'Just God Showing Off'

The success of the religious mobile phone app Hallow shows no sign of diminishing. At 23 million downloads and growing, it is nothing short of a media superstar.

The Telegraph reported that its co-founder, Alex Jones, (no connection to the radio host) at first wanted something he could use for himself to develop a closer connection with his Catholic faith. But something happened that he was not expecting. “If you had told me 1,000 people would use the app, I would have said you were crazy. That seems like a lot of people to me. But 10,000, 100,000, 1 million, 10 million? That’s just God showing off.

The app has recorded more than 23 million downloads, guiding users through biblical teachings to contemplative prayer. It also provides guided meditations and even sleep aids. There’s content available through the app on a range of biblical topics and issues, even a session on the steps involved with the performance of an exorcism.

Connecting with A-listers like actor Mark Wahlberg as a narrator for some sections probably hasn’t hurt the app’s growing popularity. Jones says it's even taken a foothold in Silicon Valley, hardly a bastion of Christianity. “It’s been really cool to see, especially in Silicon Valley, in a world that was so anti-religion, this interest in spirituality and faith come back to the surface.”

Jones said using an app to reach those who might need the information the most was no accident. “The core of Hallow’s mission is to reach out to the folks who have most fallen away, and the people who are in the darkest places. To do that, you have to reach out to them where they are. And where they are is scrolling on their phones.”