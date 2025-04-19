Pastor Jack Hibbs to Newsmax: Resurgence of Christianity in Young People

Pastor Jack Hibbs told Newsmax on Saturday he's seeing a resurgence of the Christian faith in young people.

"We are seeing young people, especially young men, 16, 18, 25, 30 years old, young men coming to faith in Christ," Hibbs told "Saturday Agenda."

"So something's going on," he added, "and we're excited about that. And it could very well be the opening throes of what could be an awakening within the church, and a revival, which could lead to a tremendous thing of hope for America. And the answer's in Jesus Christ and in the Word of God."

