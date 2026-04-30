Jeffries: Democrats Ready to Counter GOP Maps

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said that if Republicans continue to redraw congressional maps after the Supreme Court narrowed parts of the Voting Rights Act, Democrats will follow suit.

Jeffries told Politico on Thursday he had four states in mind to redraw ahead of the 2028 elections.

"All options are on the table as we get through the 2026 election and look to the future," Jeffries said.

"As many governors have already indicated, we will be prepared to respond in states like New York, Illinois and Maryland, as well as in Colorado, in advance of the 2028 election," Jeffries said.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, lawmakers in Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee have already pushed for redrawing their maps to give Republicans more seats.

While Jeffries doesn't think they can redraw seats ahead of the midterm elections, he said his party will be aggressive in redrawing its maps.

"Republicans have concluded that they need to cheat to win, and the Supreme Court conservatives have decided to aid and abet their scheme," Jeffries said. "Democrats are going to fight back with every tool available."

Democrats have also used the Supreme Court's ruling to draw more districts in their favor in states such as California. Voters last year approved a proposition to redraw districts that could give the party up to five more seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

"We're looking at every opportunity to ensure that communities of color will continue to have the chance to elect the candidate of their choice in districts that have traditionally been covered by the Voting Rights Act," Jeffries told Politico.

"We will respond forcefully, creatively and decisively in order to ensure that there will be free and fair elections moving forward into the future," Jeffries added.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would explore drawing New York's maps in time for the 2028 elections.

"The Supreme Court has been chipping away at our elections for years. It is clearly carrying out Donald Trump's will with this decision," Hochul, a Democrat, said on social media. "New York has always led the fight for voting rights and we'll lead again."

"I'm working with the Legislature to change New York's redistricting process so we can fight back against Washington's attempts to rig our democracy," Hochul added.

John Bisognano, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said Democrats could gain seats in Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

"At no point can we sit idly by and allow Republicans to redraw [congressional districts] across the country," Bisognano said.