Jeffries to Relay House Dems' Concerns to Biden

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told House Democrats this week that he will relay their concerns about President Joe Biden and his reelection campaign, CNN reported.

According to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Annie Grayer and the network’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, sources say Jeffries assured House Democrats in multiple meetings this week, including some that took place Wednesday, that he will inform Biden about the concerns they have regarding his reelection chances.

Politico reported that Jeffries met with several members of the New Democrat Coalition, a centrist group that expressed fears that Biden’s presence at the top of the ticket could hurt Democrat incumbents running for reelection in battleground states.

Biden has slipped in polling against former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, after a wobbly debate performance June 27. Some Democrats have called Biden to step down.