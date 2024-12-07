WATCH TV LIVE

Alina Habba: Biden to Hand Out Pardons 'Like Tic Tacs'

Saturday, 07 December 2024 12:42 PM EST

Alina Habba, senior adviser and attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, predicts President Joe Biden will almost certainly grant pardons to anyone within his inner circle as if they were candy.

Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Friday, Habba said that Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter was only the first of many preemptive measures to come from the White House before January. Last week, the president extended a full pardon to his son which not only covered his multiple convictions related to weapons charges and tax evasion, but to any federal crime that may have been committed since 2014.

“I’ve never seen him smile so much,” Habba said of the elder Biden, “And he’s saying, ‘My hands are off, everybody. I’m still sitting here handing out pardons like they’re tic tacs, and then we’ll be done, and President Trump will be in, but at least I’ll have protected my own.'”

“He’s going to pardon himself. He’s going to pardon his family, 'Shifty Schiff,' Nancy Pelosi, and anybody else who had their hands in the cookie jar,” she predicted, referring to Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif., among others potential names. 

In addition to Pelosi and Schiff, rumors have circulated that Biden may grant pardons to former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci and former Rep. Wyoming Liz Cheney. Fauci has been accused of misleading the public as to the origins of the COVID-19 virus as well as encouraging lockdowns and other measures that angered conservatives. Cheney has been accused by Trump of withholding exculpatory evidence and communicating with a witness during the Congressional hearings about the Jan 6 riots on Capitol Hill.

“I do not doubt it. So, all we’re hearing is leaks of something we already knew,” Habba responded. “They lied to us during the election, the American people saw through it, and now here we are, pardon after pardon will be handed out, and I assure you of that.”

While Democrats are concerned about the precedent a blanket pardon would have on the country, others remain supportive. Outgoing House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., encouraged the pardons noting that Trump’s nominee as FBI director, Kash Patel, has indicated he will go after certain Biden loyalists. In Patel’s book “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy,” the former federal prosecutor called out several current and former Democrat officials as ripe for investigation.

“I think that would be a good idea. In fact, I think he should take a look at the book his FBI nominee Kash Patel wrote,” Nadler said. “He should probably pardon everyone on that list.”

