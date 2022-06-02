US Sets Record With 1 Million Civilian Guns Sold for 34th Straight Month

More than 1 million civilian guns were sold during May in the United States, marking the nation's 34th consecutive month of eclipsing that threshold — reportedly an American record.

Amid this surge, the FBI reported it conducted nearly 2.4 million background checks during May — the third-highest ever total for that month.

"Background checks for firearm sales remain strong. May marks 34 months that background checks for the sale of a firearm exceeded 1 million," said Mark Oliva, spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gun manufacturers.

Oliva added, "Americans continue to buy firearms for personal safety. These gun owners are law-abiding Americans who use their firearms for lawful purposes daily."

Of those purchasing firearms in America, Oliva says the vast majority are responsible gun owners who "reject the attempts by special interest groups to paint them with the same broad brush as those who criminally misuse firearms.

"The tragic events in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, are sobering reminders that there are those in our society who have no respect for the law or innocent lives. Every law-abiding adult American has the right to defend themselves and their loved ones against that evil."

That right to defend comes in the form of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which simply reads: "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

No active NRA member has ever been implicated in a mass shooting in the United States; and yet, the group of reportedly 5 million members often bears the brunt of protest heat when a shooting occurs.

Divisive politics could be playing an integral role with the recent surge of gun sales, given how a number of Democratic Party principals — including President Joe Biden — have pushed for bans on AR-15 style rifles and/or semi-automatic handguns. (White House officials later walked back President Biden's original comment on a possible handgun ban.)

This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted of a "buy-back program" with guns, via Twitter, even though the state already has restrictive gun laws.

Some states have reportedly dropped requirements of certain adults needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. With at least 25 states, it is now known as "constitutional carry."

Justin Anderson, the marketing director for Hyatt Guns of Charlotte, North Carolina, a source for gun sales intelligence, recently told the Washington Examiner: "Unprecedented numbers of new gun buyers over the last two years equals more people seeing the lunacy of many of [the] gun laws in this country, including those governing concealed carry.

"This has strengthened the ranks of pro-gun citizens in this country, and many have been talking [to] their representatives, who have responded by getting rid of permit requirements.

"As a gun owner, I'm delighted to see the needle moving the other direction regarding our Second Amendment rights. These laws are also good for business, as more law-abiding citizens buy guns. Most importantly, these laws are an exceptional deterrent to violent crime."