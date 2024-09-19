WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: greg lopez | migrants | gangs | border | deport

Rep. Lopez: Deport Migrant Gang Members

By    |   Thursday, 19 September 2024 11:25 AM EDT

Rep. Greg Lopez, R-Colo., introduced legislation to detain and deport illegal immigrants with known gang affiliations.

"The federal government has a responsibility to protect American citizens from international threats, including the spread of Tren de Aragua and other foreign gangs," Lopez said Thursday in a statement about the Detain and Deport Gang Members Act of 2024​​.

Lopez called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to take action. 

"It is unacceptable that the Biden-Harris administration and liberal local leaders across this country have implemented America-last policies which allow violent foreign gangs to wreak havoc on our communities," Lopez said. 

The legislation comes amid reports of people with Venezuelan gang affiliations taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. 

Lopez said that that is an example of how the "crime and chaos that originates in sanctuary cities inevitably spills into neighboring communities."

"It is time for leaders of every level of government to eliminate the hotbeds of trafficking, fentanyl, and gang violence that exist in every sanctuary city," Lopez added. "It is time to detain and deport illegal aliens with gang affiliations, not retain and support them.

"The American people deserve better than a government which prioritizes the comfort of illegal immigrants over the safety of its own people."

 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Greg Lopez, R-Colo., introduced legislation to detain and deport illegal immigrants with known gang affiliations.
greg lopez, migrants, gangs, border, deport
210
2024-25-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved