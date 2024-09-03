WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chip roy | save act | deadline | citizens | vote | immigrants | funding

Rep. Roy: Time for GOP to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on SAVE Act

By    |   Tuesday, 03 September 2024 10:58 PM EDT

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said it's time to ramp up the pressure on the Senate "uniparty" by attaching the SAVE Act to the Sept. 30 funding deadline to ensure that only American citizens vote in November's election.

Roy made his case in a guest column published Tuesday by Breitbart, saying it's "time for Republicans to put up or shut up" on passing the SAVE Act, a bill he sponsored that would ensure that illegal immigrants are not allowed to vote Nov. 5.

"Democrats – and too many Republicans – also fear the prospect of a future Trump administration," Roy wrote. "That is why the uniparty wants a lame-duck session because it provides the opportunity to hamstring the next administration."

House Republicans passed H.R. 8281 in July in a 221-198 vote, with five Democrats joining the majority. Roy wrote the legislation would require "states to check citizenship before registering an individual to vote and gives states tools to identify and remove non-citizens that are already registered."

Although Roy said he's "no fan" of continuing resolutions on funding the federal government, he's also realistic: "[W]e simply will not pass the seven remaining appropriations bills and then negotiate with the Senate, which hasn't passed a single appropriations measure for fiscal year 2025, before September 30," he wrote.

"Instead of giving Democrats and big-spending Republicans exactly what they want, we should demand that we avoid a lame-duck spending Christmas tree," he wrote. "We should force Democrats to explain their opposition to common sense proof of citizenship requirements.

"Swamp creatures of either party shouldn't pass massive omnibus spending bills right before Christmas. So, Republicans can deliver a win-win to the American people on both issues by passing a spending freeze at current levels into, or through, 2025 and by attaching the SAVE Act to protect U.S. citizens' votes."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said it's time to ramp up the pressure on the Senate "uniparty" by attaching the SAVE Act to the Sept. 30 funding deadline to ensure that only American citizens vote in November's election.
chip roy, save act, deadline, citizens, vote, immigrants, funding, appropriations, bills
303
2024-58-03
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 10:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved