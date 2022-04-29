Manhattan Case Against Trump Fades as Grand Jury Wraps Up

An investigation in Manhattan into the business practices of former President Donald Trump appears to have fizzled as a special grand jury has stopped hearing potential evidence in the probe.

The grand jury is set to expire at the end of the week and will not be extended, sources tell ABC News.

Grand jurors stopped hearing evidence when Alvin Bragg became district attorney in Manhattan in January, according to the network news.

The New York Times reported the development is just one of the signs Trump will not be indicted in Manhattan in the foreseeable future – if at all.

Three of the witnesses who were once considered key to the case have not been contacted by the district attorney in months or have not been asked to testify, sources told the Times. The sources also said a prosecutor, who had been concentrating on the investigation, has stopped focusing on it.

In February, two prosecutors in charge of the criminal investigation into Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned.

The Times, citing sources, had reported that the grand jury investigation had stalled. The newspaper said that Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz quit after Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.

Meanwhile, the remaining prosecutors working on the probe gave up the "war room" they used to get ready for their grand jury presentations, the newspaper said.

Prosecutors could still impanel another grand jury, the Times said. However, the developments suggest a reduced possibility that Trump will face any charges as long as Bragg is district attorney.

But the newspaper noted that in recent weeks, Bragg's prosecutors have issued subpoenas in the probe.

One subpoena went to a major financial institution, according to the Times. Another one was sent to the Trump Organization. A third subpoena went to the New York City agency that tracks municipal vendors, including Trump.

Bragg said that his prosecutors were interviewing new witnesses and looking at new evidence.

"It's a work in progress," Bragg said. He added later: "We've got seasoned prosecutors working every day. It's not going to be on a timeline."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.