×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | Law Enforcement | manhattan | district attorney | alvin bragg | investigation | trump organization

NY Times: New York DA's Probe of Trump 'Unraveled'

alvin bragg speaks to the media during a news conference
Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (Craig Ruttle/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 05 March 2022 06:40 PM

The investigation into former President Donald Trump and his financial statements "unraveled" after a disagreement flared between two veteran prosecutors and the Manhattan district attorney, The New York Times reported Saturday.

According to the report, two veteran prosecutors, Mark F. Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunne tried to present a convincing argument to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ahead of the expiration for the grand jury to hear evidence Trump knew his financial statements were misleading.

But Bragg, who would be needed to seek charges against Trump, doubted the two lawyers could provide strong evidence Trump had "intentionally set out to break the law by inflating the value of his assets in the annual statements," which would be key in presenting a strong argument in the case.

What precipitated from meeting between Bragg and the two attorneys was a suspension in the investigation, as well as the resignation from the two prosecutors last month.

Although Bragg has maintained the three-year investigation into Trump is ongoing, one of the heaviest legal threats Trump faced, for now, seems to be over. However, other, less severe allegations from an inquiry might still come.

Bragg's decision might have been influenced by prosecutors with the former district attorney's administration, who had raised concern to Bragg the prior investigations against Trump had shown gaps in evidence.

Additionally, following the meeting with Pomerantz and Dunne, Bragg began to draw concerns of his own that showing Trump's intent — "a requirement for proving that he criminally falsified his business records" — would prove to be a challenge. Bragg also seems to draw concern for relying on Michael D. Cohen, a former Trump attorney, as a key witness, as it would prove risky in presenting a strong case.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The investigation into former President Donald Trump and his financial statements "unraveled" after a disagreement flared between two veteran prosecutors and the Manhattan district attorney, The New York Times reported Saturday.
manhattan, district attorney, alvin bragg, investigation, trump organization
286
2022-40-05
Saturday, 05 March 2022 06:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved