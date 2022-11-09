×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: governor youngkin | nancy pelosi | apology | note

Gov. Youngkin Sends Apology Note to Speaker Pelosi

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:00 AM EST

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for what he said after the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by an intruder in San Francisco.

Jake Sherman, who tweeted the news of the note, did not publish its text.

After the attack, Youngkin had told a crowd at a campaign event in Virginia: "Speaker Pelosi's husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're gonna send her back to be with him in California."

Youngkin, who was criticized for his remark, later expressed regret.

"At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi's husband was atrocious. And I didn't do a great job," he told Punchbowl News.

In an opinion column in The Washington Post, Sophia A. Nelson wrote: "He tried to clean up his comments on Newsmax with host Greta Van Susteren, but the outcry grew louder.

"I felt for him because I know what it is like to get pummeled for off-the-cuff remarks. Once it's out there, it's not going away without a lot of social media anger and threats being directed your way. ... What took so long?

"Moreover, why would such a decent man say such a thing in the first place? I think the short answer is he got caught up in the partisan rhetoric of a hotly contested congressional campaign.

"Youngkin, a political novice, simply did not pivot properly to the serious issue of Pelosi's 82-year-old husband being bludgeoned with a hammer in his home."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a hand-written note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for what he said after the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by an intruder in San Francisco.
governor youngkin, nancy pelosi, apology, note
273
2022-00-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved