Gov. Youngkin Sends Apology Note to Speaker Pelosi

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for what he said after the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by an intruder in San Francisco.

Jake Sherman, who tweeted the news of the note, did not publish its text.

After the attack, Youngkin had told a crowd at a campaign event in Virginia: "Speaker Pelosi's husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're gonna send her back to be with him in California."

Youngkin, who was criticized for his remark, later expressed regret.

"At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi's husband was atrocious. And I didn't do a great job," he told Punchbowl News.

In an opinion column in The Washington Post, Sophia A. Nelson wrote: "He tried to clean up his comments on Newsmax with host Greta Van Susteren, but the outcry grew louder.

"I felt for him because I know what it is like to get pummeled for off-the-cuff remarks. Once it's out there, it's not going away without a lot of social media anger and threats being directed your way. ... What took so long?

"Moreover, why would such a decent man say such a thing in the first place? I think the short answer is he got caught up in the partisan rhetoric of a hotly contested congressional campaign.

"Youngkin, a political novice, simply did not pivot properly to the serious issue of Pelosi's 82-year-old husband being bludgeoned with a hammer in his home."