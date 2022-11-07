Pelosi: Attack on Husband Will Affect Retirement Decision

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated Monday that the Oct. 28 attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, will affect her coming decision on whether to retire from Congress.

The California Democrat gave the insight in an exclusive interview with CNN, which will be aired fully at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

“I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” Nancy Pelosi admitted, according to The Hill.

Her comments arrive less than two weeks after 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was critically injured in a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home. After undergoing surgery to repair the injuries, including a skull fracture, Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital last week.

The hammer-wielding suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, is alleged by authorities to have broken into the residence in search of Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

Nancy Pelosi walked through the events in that morning as they were revealed to her.

“I look up. I see it’s 5 [a.m. Eastern Daylight Time]. They must be at the wrong apartment,” she recalled. “So, I run to the door, and I’m very scared. I see the Capitol Police, and they say, ‘We have to come in to talk to you.’”

“And I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, shall we say. And so, they came in. At that time, we didn’t even know where he was,” the speaker added.

Nancy Pelosi is expected to make a retirement decision after the midterm elections on Tuesday, following up on a promise she made in 2018 to hang up the gavel at the end of the current term.