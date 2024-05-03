Fmr Govt Official Charged With Falsely Accusing Colleagues of Jan. 6 Involvement

Federal prosecutors this week charged a former government official with falsely accusing multiple colleagues of participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2020, Politico reports.

Miguel Zapata was arrested on Thursday in Chantilly, Virginia, and charged with one count of proving materially false statements to law enforcement. Charging documents show that Zapata is accused of making seven anonymous tips accusing seven different government employees and contractors claiming that they participated in the Capitol riot.

The tips, which the FBI received between February and April of 2021, claimed that each of the individuals were either present at the riot or had shared classified information with people or groups who took part in the incident "with the intent to assist these groups in overthrowing the United States government."

The FBI investigated the claims but determined that none of the individuals accused had any involvement with the Capitol riot.

Although these tips were made from several different IP addresses, investigators tracked them to a single account with an online anonymizer service owned by Zapata, who previously worked with all of the individuals who were accused in the anonymous tips.

Zapata appeared in federal court on Thursday, the same day he was arrested, and was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 23. Court records show he is being represented by the Federal Public Defender for the District of Columbia.