Eastman Fires Back at Disbarment Case, Faces Riot Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump's high-profile lawyer and academic John Eastman is confident he'll prevail after a California judge called for his disbarment — and revealed he's been subpoenaed in a Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot lawsuit.

In an interview Thursday on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson, Eastman insisted the disbarment issue is far from settled.

California State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland recommended that Eastman, who was at the center of efforts to overturn the 2020 election, be disbarred due to his "false and misleading statements" about purported election fraud and his role in "provoking" the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

But Eastman countered any disbarment would first have to be ratified by the California Supreme Court "and there's a lot of water to go under the bridge yet before we get there."

"If the law was faithfully followed, this case should have never been brought in the first place," he said. "We have a disagreement on the facts of the 2020 election. We had a disagreement on the constitutional interpretation on issues that have never been settled. That has never been the basis of disciplinary action."

"In view of the circumstances surrounding Eastman's misconduct and balancing the aggravation and mitigation, the court recommends that Eastman be disbarred," Roland wrote in her 128-page decision.

Eastman said the disbarment is political and "aimed at destroying our adversarial system of justice."

While he case is under appeal, Eastman is suspended from practicing law in California.

The lawyer also revealed he's been subpoenaed as part of a civil suit brought by a group of Capitol Police officers against Trump who have claimed he's responsible for Jan. 6 rioting, and are seeking financial penalties for the violence they endured in the mayhem.

"I just got a subpoena served on us last week by the Capitol Police officers seeking everything, all of my communications with the president and anybody else," he said. "They've completely blown through attorney-client privilege."

Eastman, who also figures into Jack Smith's criminal case against Trump related to the Capitol attack, denounced the special counsel as politically motivated.

"We don't seem to have any notion of actually pursuing the truth in these criminal matters. It's all gotchas on your political opponents," he said.

"Anything that they think will advance their agenda to get Trump."

"That's part of the game," he continued. "To keep us tied up, spending our resources on defense against these things, then those are resources and talent that can't be deployed in furthering elections for people who are sensible and want to get our country back on track."