Gordon Chang: 'China Exploits Every Point of Contact With US'

While seeking to close off its country and culture to the outside world, China is proving effective in infiltrating the United States, ostensibly showing the dangers of malign influence to a country's sovereignty, according to Far East expert Gordon Chang.

"We are being attacked by a foreign enemy [set on] the overthrow of the American government," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "I'm worried about making it out of this decade because China's attacks are so malicious. China exploits every point of contact with the United States. And now we're being overwhelmed. Our FBI is overwhelmed. Our local law enforcement is overwhelmed.

"If we don't sever these links, we may not be able to save our republic. We need to cut links with China until we can be sure we can manage things against these unrelenting and malicious assaults."

Chang told host John Catsimatidis he worries "about how many more July 4ths we will have."

"We are seeing Xi Jinping, the current ruler, building these walls again against the outside world," Chang continued. "During the two millennia of imperial rule, Chinese emperors close their country off. That is indicative of this thought that the world is too dangerous for China. Although Chinese rulers believe they ruled the world, they didn't want the outside influences in their country.

"Xi Jinping is doing the same thing. He's doing it with the great firewall, which is the world's most sophisticated set of internet controls. He's doing it by making it very difficult for foreign businesses."

Chang added its "censorship" shows "China is moving in the wrong direction" under Xi.

"He doesn't want outside culture," Chang concluded. "And we've seen it in all sorts of campaigns against Winnie the Pooh, and all sorts of western cartoon characters, where it's sort of funny, but this is actually serious business."