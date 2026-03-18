GOP Targets Democrats in Voter ID Debate

Senate Republicans, preparing for a challenging midterm election cycle, are focusing on the Senate’s expected rejection of President Donald Trump’s voter-ID proposal as a potential campaign issue against Democrats.

The SAVE America Act, endorsed by Trump, would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID to cast ballots. However, the bill is unlikely to pass before the midterms, as Republicans do not have the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate.

With Democrats expected to block the measure, Republican lawmakers have launched an extended floor debate to emphasize Democrat opposition to voter ID requirements—an idea that polling suggests has broad public support across political groups.

"We're going to put every one of them on the record so that everyone in America knows that Republicans support voter ID and Democrats are the party of open borders and illegal voters," Senator John Barrasso, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, told reporters.

Republicans have argued that significant numbers of undocumented individuals participate in U.S. elections.

Federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, and studies along with state-level audits have found such instances to be rare.

Under the U.S. Constitution, election administration is handled by state and local governments. Democrats say they oppose the SAVE America Act because they believe it addresses an issue that is not widespread.

They also argue the requirements could make it more difficult for some Americans to vote, including women, minorities, and low-income individuals who may lack access to documents such as passports or birth certificates. Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer criticized the bill on the Senate floor Tuesday, calling it "a pernicious, radical bill" and stating his party would not support its passage.

The measure, which narrowly passed the House last month, is also becoming part of broader political messaging ahead of the November elections.

"It seamlessly introduces an excuse for losing the midterms. It is also a possible rationalization for intervening in some way," said Walter Olson, a senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute.

Trump and his congressional allies have pointed to Democrat opposition as part of their argument that election safeguards should be strengthened, while Democrats reject those claims.

Historically, the president’s party often faces difficulties during midterm elections. Republicans are seeking to maintain their narrow majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats have highlighted voter concerns about the economy and rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran, which have contributed to higher oil prices.

Analysts indicate Democrats have a strong chance of gaining control of the House, while internal Republican disputes in states such as Texas could affect Senate races, though a full Democrat takeover of the Senate is considered less likely.

Chris Williams, an expert on U.S. voting at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said the SAVE America Act appears aimed at voters concerned about institutional trust and election integrity—groups that played a role in President Donald Trump’s election victories in 2016 and 2024.

Polling conducted by Reuters/Ipsos before the 2024 election found that 44% of U.S. adults expressed concern about "large numbers of non-citizens voting," including 82% of Republicans, 44% of independents, and 15% of Democrats.

Looking ahead, the legislation may continue to influence debates over election administration and integrity.

While lawmakers debate the bill, the Trump administration’s Justice Department is pursuing legal action against 29 states, including Utah and Oklahoma, over access to voter registration lists. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the information is necessary to help ensure election integrity. Trump has also indicated he may seek to implement voter ID requirements through executive action if Congress does not act.

"Fundamentally, these are the American people's elections. They're not Donald Trump's. They're not the Republican Party's. They're not the Democratic Party's," said Representative Joe Morelle, the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee, which oversees elections.

"When the American people recognize the president is trying to shut down or stop the work of election officials, I think there's going to be an enormous outcry."

The Associated Press contributed to this report