GOP Opens Probe Into Biden's Refugee Sponsorship Program

By    |   Thursday, 20 June 2024 05:17 PM EDT

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating an avenue being used by the Biden administration to bring illegal immigrants into the country as it explores "potential abuses" in the State Department's Welcome Corps.

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Chairman Tom McClintock, R-Calif., sent a letter to Assistant Secretary Julieta Valls Noyes on Thursday in pursuit of documents surrounding the program, which they say "is vulnerable to fraud and exploitation."

The chairmen are sussing out the Biden administration's aim to "fast track additional aliens into the country."

More than 15,000 private sponsorship applications have been submitted.

The Federalist first obtained a copy of the letter.

"In fact, Welcome Corps has warned individuals to '[b]eware of scams and anyone who asks for or offers payment or services to complete an application.' The Committee is concerned by potential abuses of the Welcome Corps, which could undermine both national security and the integrity of the U.S. immigration system," Jordan and McClintock wrote.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched Welcome Corps in 2023. Welcome Corps is billed by the State Dept. as "a service opportunity for Americans in communities across the country to make a lasting impact by helping refugees build new lives in the United States."

The Center for Immigration Studies fears the program, for one, could be used as a Trojan horse for campus protesters to bring refugees from Gaza, for example, into the U.S.

"As anti-Israeli protests (paired with antisemitic and anti-American sentiments) spread across the country, one wonders about the need for such a move," CIS wrote last month.

Jordan and McClintock want documentation surrounding the total number of fraud reports since the launch of the program as well as the total number of applications that have been deemed fraudulent, among other requests.

Thursday, 20 June 2024 05:17 PM
