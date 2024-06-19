Leavitt to Newsmax: Open Border Attempt by Biden to Boost Voter Base

President Joe Biden's open border policy is designed to boost his voter base by bringing into the country a large group of people who will support him, Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

People are fed up with Joe Biden's terrible policies, especially at the southern border, Leavitt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

But despite that discontent across the country, Leavitt stressed that Biden has "doubled down on his open border, pro-illegal immigrant [policy] this week with the signing of this executive order that is going to give green cards and citizenship and amnesty to not just hundreds of thousands, as the Biden administration said, but to actually millions of illegal, undocumented people who have broken our nation's laws and are in this country."

Leavitt emphasized that "this is Joe Biden's plan all along. The open border is purposeful, because Joe Biden and the open border Democratic Party need votes and that is what this is about."

She stressed that "it is a scheme to import an entirely new voting base for the Democrats and for Joe Biden."

Leavitt said that "Joe Biden doesn't care about what this will do to American taxpayers. Joe Biden doesn't care about the grave impact this is going to have on government funded programs such as Social Security and Medicare that hard working Americans have been paying into their whole lives, and Joe Biden doesn't care about the inevitable newer surge in migrant crime that this mass amnesty executive order is going to bring."

She pointed out that "we have already seen innocent Americans.... lose their lives at the hands of illegal people, and Joe Biden continues to double down and put illegal immigrants over American citizens.

"It is disgusting and that is why you see massive crowds for President Trump everywhere he goes from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania, because people are sick and tired of being put last by Joe Biden's corrupt regime."

