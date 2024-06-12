Marist Poll: Pa. Wants Trump, 49% Agree on Conviction

A new Marist poll conducted in Pennsylvania from June 3 to June 5 found that despite nearly half of the state, 49%, saying they believe former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in New York was justified, the majority said they are better off with him than President Joe Biden.

When 1,181 registered voters were asked in the poll who they thought they fared better under, 54% responded Trump, and 43% responded Biden. Moreover, 54% also responded that the country was better under Trump, and 45% said they believe the United States is better served by Biden.

However, when it came down to choices for the general election in November, the margins were much slimmer. For Trump, 47% said they would vote for him, and 45% said they would vote for Biden; Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 3%.

The poll had a margin of error of ±3.6%.