GOP House Subcommittee Votes to Cut FBI Funding By $1B

A GOP House subcommittee on Friday voted to advance legislation that would cut FBI funding by $1 billion to hold the agency "accountable for targeting everyday Americans."

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies approved the bill, which includes a 9% cut in funding for the FBI, meaning a budget drop from $11.3 billion to $10.3 billion in 2024.

The legislation would reduce FBI salaries and expenses by $400 million and prevent the FBI from developing a new headquarters building in the National Capitol Region.

It would also reshape the FBI by prohibiting funds from being used to:

Conduct a politically sensitive investigation until the Department of Justice establishes a policy requiring non-partisan career staff to oversee such probes.

Pay the salary of any employee who is found to have retaliated against a whistleblower or suppressed an employee’s First Amendment rights.

Conduct an interview unless that interview is recorded.

Classify any communication as misinformation or censor lawful speech, and

Pay the salary of any federal employee who fails to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Democrats slammed the legislation.

"This bill does defund law enforcement and takes funding away from programs that create good jobs," said Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.

Republicans have "opted to defund law enforcement, science and rural development," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.