Tags: gop | house | subcommittee | fbi | funding

GOP House Subcommittee Votes to Cut FBI Funding By $1B

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 05:05 PM EDT

A GOP House subcommittee on Friday voted to advance legislation that would cut FBI funding by $1 billion to hold the agency "accountable for targeting everyday Americans."

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies approved the bill, which includes a 9% cut in funding for the FBI, meaning a budget drop from $11.3 billion to $10.3 billion in 2024.

The legislation would reduce FBI salaries and expenses by $400 million and prevent the FBI from developing a new headquarters building in the National Capitol Region.

It would also reshape the FBI by prohibiting funds from being used to:

  • Conduct a politically sensitive investigation until the Department of Justice establishes a policy requiring non-partisan career staff to oversee such probes.
  • Pay the salary of any employee who is found to have retaliated against a whistleblower or suppressed an employee’s First Amendment rights.
  • Conduct an interview unless that interview is recorded.
  • Classify any communication as misinformation or censor lawful speech, and
  • Pay the salary of any federal employee who fails to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Democrats slammed the legislation.

"This bill does defund law enforcement and takes funding away from programs that create good jobs," said Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.

Republicans have "opted to defund law enforcement, science and rural development," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
