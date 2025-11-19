WATCH TV LIVE

Republicans' Bid to Censure Delegate Plaskett Fails

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 06:17 PM EST

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a resolution to censure Stacey Plaskett, the nonvoting delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, despite revelations that she exchanged text messages with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing.

The failed effort underscores rising tensions in Congress over influence, oversight, and accountability amid heightened scrutiny.

The resolution, spearheaded by Ralph Norman, R-S.C., aimed to remove Plaskett from the House Intelligence Committee and refer her conduct to the House Ethics Committee.

The vote fell short 214-209, with all Democrats voting against the measure and three Republicans joining them in opposition.

The dispute centers on text exchanges between Epstein and Plaskett during a February 2019 hearing in which President Donald Trump's then-attorney Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee.

Documents released from Epstein's estate suggest Epstein sent messages advising Plaskett on lines of questioning and complimenting her appearance during the hearing.

According to the documents, one text from Epstein read: "Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets."

The lawmaker replied: "RONA?? Quick I'm up next is that an acronym."

Epstein answered: "That's his assistant."

Shortly afterward, Plaskett asked Cohen about Rhona Graff, the Trump Organization executive assistant.

Plaskett defended her actions on the House floor, stating that Epstein was a constituent given that he maintained a residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands and that she "does not need to get advice on how to question anybody from any individual. I have been a lawyer for 30 years."

On the floor, Norman called the coordination "beyond comprehension," citing Epstein's status as a convicted sex offender and arguing that Plaskett's conduct raised "serious questions about judgment, integrity, and fitness to serve."

Democrats responded that the censure effort was politically motivated and raised concerns about selective accountability.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., cited other recent failed censure attempts involving Black members, framing the GOP action as racially biased.

The House voted by a large margin earlier Tuesday to compel the Department of Justice to release all files related to Epstein's case, a move supported by both parties amid growing public pressure.

The outcome leaves Plaskett in her committee seat for now.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 19 November 2025 06:17 PM
