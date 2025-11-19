Larry Summers Resigns From OpenAI Board After Epstein Emails

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has resigned from the OpenAI board after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate his and other prominent Democrats' ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company, and look forward to following their progress,” Summers said in a statement reported by CNBC.

OpenAI’s board said It respects Summers’ decision to resign, according to CNBC.

Summers, also a former president of Harvard University, said Monday he would step back from all public commitments, adding that the move was to allow him "to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me."

Harvard University will open a new probe into Summers' connections with Epstein, the University's newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress voted almost unanimously on Tuesday to force the release of DOJ files on Epstein, an outcome Trump had fought for months before ending his opposition.

Some critics allege the Trump administration has not fully disclosed information about Epstein’s associations and the circumstances of his 2019 death, which was ruled a suicide.

