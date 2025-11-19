WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: summers | openai | epstein

Larry Summers Resigns From OpenAI Board After Epstein Emails

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 07:49 AM EST

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has resigned from the OpenAI board after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate his and other prominent Democrats' ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company, and look forward to following their progress,” Summers said in a statement reported by CNBC

OpenAI’s board said It respects Summers’ decision to resign, according to CNBC.

Summers, also a former president of Harvard University, said Monday he would step back from all public commitments, adding that the move was to allow him "to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me."

Harvard University will open a new probe into Summers' connections with Epstein, the University's newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress voted almost unanimously on Tuesday to force the release of DOJ files on Epstein, an outcome Trump had fought for months before ending his opposition.

Some critics allege the Trump administration has not fully disclosed information about Epstein’s associations and the circumstances of his 2019 death, which was ruled a suicide.

Newsmax contributed to this report. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has resigned from the OpenAI board, Axios reported on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate his and other prominent Democrats' ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. OpenAI...
summers, openai, epstein
193
2025-49-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved