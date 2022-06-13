Google to Pay $118M to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

A class-action suit filed on behalf of nearly 15,500 current and former female employees of Google will position the tech giant to pay out a $118 million settlement for placing overqualified women in lower-playing roles.

The plaintiffs in the case include managers, engineers, sales representatives and at least one preschool teacher. They accuse Google of placing them in roles with lower pay, denying them promotions, and paying them on average close to $17,000 less per year than than their male co-workers.

A statement from the plaintiffs' law firm, Lieff Cabraser Heimann and Bernstein, read that the plaintiffs ''believe these programs will help ensure that women are not paid less than their male counterparts who perform substantially similar work, and that Google's challenged leveling practices are equitable."