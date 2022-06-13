×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: google | gender discrimination | lawsuit

Google to Pay $118M to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Google to Pay $118M to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

(Arkantostock/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 13 June 2022 09:27 PM

A class-action suit filed on behalf of nearly 15,500 current and former female employees of Google will position the tech giant to pay out a $118 million settlement for placing overqualified women in lower-playing roles.

According to the Daily Mail, Google's parent company, Alphabet, will pay $118 million to 15,500 current and former female employees to settle a class-action lawsuit dating back five years.

The plaintiffs in the case include managers, engineers, sales representatives and at least one preschool teacher. They accuse Google of placing them in roles with lower pay, denying them promotions, and paying them on average close to $17,000 less per year than than their male co-workers.

A statement from the plaintiffs' law firm, Lieff Cabraser Heimann and Bernstein, read that the plaintiffs ''believe these programs will help ensure that women are not paid less than their male counterparts who perform substantially similar work, and that Google's challenged leveling practices are equitable."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A class-action suit filed on behalf of nearly 15,500 current and former female employees of Google will position the tech giant to pay out a $118 million settlement for placing overqualified women in lower-playing roles.
google, gender discrimination, lawsuit
156
2022-27-13
Monday, 13 June 2022 09:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved