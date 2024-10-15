WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: google | deal | modular nuclear reactor

Google Inks Deal to Use Small Nuke Reactors to Power AI

By    |   Tuesday, 15 October 2024 03:19 PM EDT

Google and Kairos Power have signed a deal to build next-generation small modular nuclear reactors to power the tech giant's data centers to meet the substantial energy needs of artificial intelligence, The Hill reported Tuesday.

The reactors, which will produce 500 megawatts of power, have not yet been constructed in the U.S. and are scheduled to be completed between 2030 and 2035.

Michael Terrell, Google’s senior director of energy and climate, wrote in a blog post, according to The Hill, that "this agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone."

He added that "the grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth."

Kairos Power CEO Mike Laufer said, "Our partnership with Google" will enable his company "to quickly advance down the learning curve as we drive toward cost and schedule certainty for our commercial product."

Google is using nuclear power as a key carbon-free source of energy to decrease its emissions and reach its goal of becoming net-zero by the end of the decade, The Hill reported. The company's carbon emissions have gone up 48% since 2019, including a rise of 13% last year.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Google and Kairos Power have signed a deal to build next-generation small modular nuclear reactors to power the tech giant's data centers to meet the substantial energy needs of artificial intelligence, The Hill reported Tuesday.
google, deal, modular nuclear reactor
218
2024-19-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved