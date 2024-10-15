Google Inks Deal to Use Small Nuke Reactors to Power AI

Google and Kairos Power have signed a deal to build next-generation small modular nuclear reactors to power the tech giant's data centers to meet the substantial energy needs of artificial intelligence, The Hill reported Tuesday.

The reactors, which will produce 500 megawatts of power, have not yet been constructed in the U.S. and are scheduled to be completed between 2030 and 2035.

Michael Terrell, Google’s senior director of energy and climate, wrote in a blog post, according to The Hill, that "this agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone."

He added that "the grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth."

Kairos Power CEO Mike Laufer said, "Our partnership with Google" will enable his company "to quickly advance down the learning curve as we drive toward cost and schedule certainty for our commercial product."

Google is using nuclear power as a key carbon-free source of energy to decrease its emissions and reach its goal of becoming net-zero by the end of the decade, The Hill reported. The company's carbon emissions have gone up 48% since 2019, including a rise of 13% last year.