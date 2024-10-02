Report: 4 in 10 Americans Say AI Will Reduce Jobs

Just under half of Americans are concerned that the rapid adaptation of generative artificial intelligence will reduce the number of jobs, according to a report released Wednesday by Liberty Street Economics.

As genAI becomes more commonplace, many are worried the technology will result in loss of jobs and will further expand income inequality. The report pulled data from a February 2024 Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) showing of those who have used genAI, 43% said the tools will diminish jobs.

Only 10% said that AI would result in their specific job being replaced but the report noted that much of perception about AI and its long-reaching effects hinge on respondent's familiarity with the technology.

Of those respondents who use genAI, 66% used it to gather information and advice while 48% used it for entertainment and 39% for work. When asked about worker productivity, 60% of users said it had no impact on their productivity while 35% said it increased their productivity.

One industry that is likely to be most immediately impacted by the explosion of genAI is the entertainment industry.

In August, the New York Times interviewed dozens of editors and other craftspeople and virtually all were worried the technology will soon replace them.

The survey was weighted 55% female with a median age of 49 while 39% of those surveyed had college degrees or higher.

The SCE is a nationally representative internet-based survey of a rotating panel of about 1,300 household heads. The targeted responding sample size is about 3,000 completed questionnaires each month from household heads. Sample error was not given.