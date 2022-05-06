Giuliani Backs Out of Scheduled Interview Before Jan. 6 Panel

Rudy Giuliani has backed out of his scheduled Friday interview with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after the panel would not let him record the session, reports CNN.

"He's willing to talk about anything that is not privileged," Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello said. "The only sticking point we've had is recording the interview. Now, that tells me they're more interested in keeping things secret than getting to the so-called truth. If you're interested in the person's testimony, why would you not agree to this?"

Giuliani's testimony is not yet off the table, said Costello, and he will continue to negotiate with the panel's lawyers.

"If they changed their mind and they said, Listen, we'll jointly record the interview, then we would participate," Costello said.

In a statement Thursday, committee spokesperson Tim Mulvey said Giuliani had agreed to participate in a transcribed interview but "informed committee investigators that he wouldn't show up unless he was permitted to record the interview, which was never an agreed-upon condition."

"Mr. Giuliani had agreed to participate in a transcribed interview with the select committee. Today, he informed committee investigators that he wouldn't show up unless he was permitted to record the interview, which was never an agreed-upon condition," Mulvey said. "Mr. Giuliani is an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government, and he remains under subpoena. If he refuses to comply, the committee will consider all enforcement options."

Giuliani could be held in contempt should he not comply. The U.S. House in April voted to hold former Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt of Congress after they defied subpoenas from the committee.