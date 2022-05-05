NY Post Has it Dangerously Wrong on Right to Carry Permits

On April 30, 2022, the New York Post editorial board wrote an opinion piece about an upcoming ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on a challenge to a law requiring New York citizens to provide "proper cause" for receiving an unrestricted firearm carry permit.

The post asks readers to "pray" that the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t leave the Empire State "defenseless to control a flood of weapons on the street."

According to the state of New York, the citizenry’s right to protect itself in the midst of rising crime totals, is not enough to justify permit issuance.

The 441 shooting victims this year already, along with the 488 shooting deaths last year, may indicate that the streets are already flooded with guns, almost all in the hands of criminals and gang members.

Citizens should have a right to defend themselves from those thugs, should they not?

The writer of the editorial thinks there is no need for "every Tom, Dick and Harriet" to carry a firearm. Should Tom, Dick, and Harriet just accept that they or their family members might get shot?

While discussing the horrible surge of crimes in New York City, nowhere in the editorial does it mention the reversal of many of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s policies (stop and frisk, higher funding for the NYPD) that cleaned up the city after the deadly 1980’s.

It's so easy for leftists to overlook Republicans needing to continuously apply law and order to clean up after Democrats, whose policies cause unsafe streets. Mayors Ed Koch and David Dinkins set the example for Bill de Blasio on how to ruin a beautiful city.

The last line of the op-ed sums up the biggest lie spread by the anti-Second Amendment crowd — "But forcing New York to let anyone at all carry a firearm anywhere they want, no questions asked, is a recipe for disaster."

This tired argument has been used for a long time and proven false by the 25 Constitutional carry states. If the bloodbaths predicted did come true, we would have seen it by now.

Instead, our growing population of firearm owners (more firearms being carried by more individuals) in these states have given us less firearm homicides.

That's opposite of the Democratically controlled inner cities with restrictive gun laws.

To show support of restrictive gun laws, the New York Post should remove all security, especially armed, from their buildings.

Their editorial board should then just pray for their employees safety.

John Cylc is an eight-year U.S. Army veteran focused on conservatism, gun rights and contemporary topics. A Philadelphia native, he currently resides with his wife and youngest son in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in beautiful East Tennessee. He is the founder/editor of ThirteenFox.com, and a previous contributor to LifeZette.com and TheFederalist.com. To read more of his reports — Click Here Now.