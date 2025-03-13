Gillibrand Heard 'Screaming' at Dems Over Spending Bill Plans

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was reportedly heard “screaming” at her fellow Democrats over their plans to vote against a Republican-led spending bill that would prevent a government shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Wednesday that Democrats are prepared to vote against the continuing resolution to fund the government for an additional six months.

“Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort, but Republicans chose a partisan path, drafting their continuing resolution without any input — any input — from congressional Democrats. Because of that, Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to invoke cloture on the House CR,” Schumer said.

He added that Democrats are “unified” on a short-term bill that would keep the government funded for a month while negotiations between the two parties continue.

However, Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports that the party appeared less than unified behind closed doors, tweeting that "Gillibrand is screaming so loud we can all hear it through the thick wood doors” during a lunch for Senate Democrats on Thursday.

Hasnie added, “Keeps yelling at her colleagues about a shutdown.”

Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio also reported hearing Gillibrand “speaking quite loudly inside the Senate Dem lunch. She seems to be making the case against allowing the government to shut down.”

He later added that he “heard Gillibrand say ‘This will not be a normal shutdown.’”