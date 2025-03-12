WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: senate | democrats | shutdown | resolution | chuck schumer

Shutdown Looms as Senate Democrats Plan to Reject GOP Bill

By    |   Wednesday, 12 March 2025 07:43 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday the Republicans do not have enough votes to pass their continuing resolution to fund the federal government putting the threat of a partial government shutdown that much closer to a reality.

"Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to invoke cloture on the House CR,” Schumer told reporters.

Although the Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, they need some Democrats to approve the measure or it will fail to achieve the 60 votes necessary to pass the upper chamber.

On Tuesday, the House passed legislation favored by President Donald Trump to keep the government funded through September by a vote of 217-213. One Democrat voted with the Republicans, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. voted against the measure.

"Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort, but Republicans chose a partisan path, drafting their continuing resolution without any input — any input — from congressional Democrats. Because of that, Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to invoke cloture on the House CR," Schumer said on the floor.

With Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a committed "no" vote, the GOP will need eight Democrats to join them, an unlikely outcome with most Democrats preferring a one-month bill to allow for further discussion on a new appropriations agreement.

"Our caucus is unified on a clean April 11 CR that will keep the government open and give Congress time to negotiate bipartisan legislation that can pass," he said. "I hope our Republican colleagues will join us to avoid a shutdown on Friday."

The government will shut down by the end of day Friday if lawmakers do not pass legislation for Trump to sign.

Fears of a shutdown are exacerbated due to the massive cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency, which has already dismissed thousands of federal workers. Some Democrats recognize the dilemma of adding further pain to an already stressed economy.

"Quite frankly, both outcomes are bad," Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., told reporters Wednesday. "Elections have consequences, but this is an extreme bill.

"If it passes, it will hurt a lot of ordinary people on the ground. If the government shuts down, that will hurt a lot of ordinary people on the ground. And so that is the dilemma in which we found ourselves."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


