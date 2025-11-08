Ghislaine Maxwell: 'Happier' in Minimum-Security Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, expressed satisfaction with her new living conditions at a Texas prison in emails to family and friends.

"The institution is run in an orderly fashion, which makes for a safer, more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike," Maxwell wrote soon after arriving at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security women's facility.

Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors for illegal sex acts, transporting a minor for illegal sex acts, and sex trafficking conspiracy.

In a July interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell said she believed Epstein's death was not a suicide.

"I do not believe he died by suicide, no," she said, according to transcripts released by the Justice Department along with dozens of related documents.

Earlier in July, the FBI announced there was no Epstein "client list" and confirmed his death was a suicide.

On Aug. 1, days after meeting with Blanche, Maxwell was transferred from Florida to Texas.

The decision drew responses from former and current prison employees, who stated that transferring sex offenders to facilities such as Bryan was uncommon and suggested it might indicate special treatment.

In emails obtained by the House Judiciary Committee, Maxwell praised Bryan Warden Tanisha Hall, calling her a "true professional."

"The kitchen looks clean too, no possums falling from the ceiling to fry, unfortunately, on ovens and become mingled with the food being served," Maxwell wrote in another email, comparing the facility favorably to her previous prison.

"My situation is improved by being at Bryan."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., House Judiciary Committee ranking member, sent a letter to Hall on Oct. 30 requesting information about Maxwell's reported treatment as a "VIP" inmate.

Maxwell also told relatives she felt safer and more content at the Bryan facility.

"I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass," she wrote.

"I am much, much happier here and, more importantly, safe."

The ongoing controversy surrounding Epstein has continued to stir political debate, particularly among some in the MAGA movement who believe justice for his victims has yet to be served.

President Donald Trump again dismissed concerns about Epstein this week, calling it "a Democrat hoax that never ends."